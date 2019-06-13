Anderson Fisher LLC Raises Stake in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK)

Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 1,129.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC’s holdings in Mallinckrodt were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 82.7% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 131,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 97.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 91,399 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 1.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 482,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,757,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,210,000 after purchasing an additional 21,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt during the first quarter valued at approximately $789,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Mallinckrodt to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Mallinckrodt in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 price target on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mallinckrodt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

In other news, CFO Bryan M. Reasons bought 5,400 shares of Mallinckrodt stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $48,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,979 shares in the company, valued at $161,091.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $83,234. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MNK opened at $9.32 on Thursday. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $797.87 million, a PE ratio of 1.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.39.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 118.53%. The company had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Mallinckrodt’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

