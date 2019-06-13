Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Symantec (SYMC)

Symantec (NASDAQ: SYMC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/11/2019 – Symantec was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

5/29/2019 – Symantec was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/28/2019 – Symantec had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We believe ZS, CBLK, and CrowdStrike are the greatest beneficiaries of this market shift.””

5/23/2019 – Symantec was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/23/2019 – Symantec is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

5/15/2019 – Symantec was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/15/2019 – Symantec was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Symantec suffered weak Q4 results wherein both earnings and revenues fell on a year-over-year basis. The company is hurt by a drop in the enterprise bookings, softening its Enterprise Security segment. Low ProxySG refresh cycle and tepid sales of cloud proxy, Web Security Services, mailnly due to competition loss to Zscale, is a concern. Further, rising costs in the Enterprise business are expected to keep margins under pressure in the near term. Also, leak guidance provided by the company and the abrupt departure of CEO Greg Clark are likely to leave the stock stressed. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry year to date. However, solid demand for cybersecurity-related products and an increase in the global IT security spending due to menacingly growing global hacking events are a positive. Moreover, Symantec's innovative products and solutions will help it win customers, thereby increasing its business volume.”

5/10/2019 – Symantec was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/10/2019 – Symantec had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/10/2019 – Symantec had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

5/10/2019 – Symantec had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

5/10/2019 – Symantec had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $22.00 to $19.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/8/2019 – Symantec was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/4/2019 – Symantec was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ:SYMC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,623,387. Symantec Co. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Symantec had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Symantec’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Symantec Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Symantec’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $432,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $12,681,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,502.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 715,379 shares of company stock worth $16,972,051 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYMC. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Symantec during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,976,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Symantec during the fourth quarter worth $97,166,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Symantec by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,779,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Symantec by 651.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,510,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Symantec by 299.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,858,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,686 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

