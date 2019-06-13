Analysts Set SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) PT at $13.60

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price target on shares of SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush set a $13.00 price target on shares of SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of SLM stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.56. 850,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,902. SLM has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.44.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $402.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SLM will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in SLM by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 18,948 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of SLM by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of SLM by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 312,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SLM by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

