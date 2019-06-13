Analysts Set Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target at $90.95

Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.85.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Fiserv from $71.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $1,704,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 391,146 shares in the company, valued at $33,329,550.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $177,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 371,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,038,609.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,904 shares of company stock worth $8,738,657. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,604,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,790,031,000 after purchasing an additional 258,945 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,638,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,737,178,000 after purchasing an additional 845,558 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7,194.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,345,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203,585 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,516,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,315,000 after purchasing an additional 513,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $568,121,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,363. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $91.38.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 50.83% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

