Analysts Set Elementis plc (LON:ELM) Target Price at $196.67

Elementis plc (LON:ELM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 196.67 ($2.57).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELM shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get Elementis alerts:

Shares of LON ELM traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 138.90 ($1.81). 1,222,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.56. Elementis has a one year low of GBX 135.55 ($1.77) and a one year high of GBX 278.94 ($3.64). The company has a market cap of $809.60 million and a PE ratio of 17.58.

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.