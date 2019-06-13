Analysts Set American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) PT at $184.50

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.50.

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Tower from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on American Tower to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Tower from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 8,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,755,123.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 8,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.73, for a total value of $1,636,463.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,759,962.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,234 shares of company stock valued at $51,643,837. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in American Tower by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 56,635,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,229,130,000 after buying an additional 3,579,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,336,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,978,017,000 after purchasing an additional 610,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,818,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,496,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,794 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15,525.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,579,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,186,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,236,000 after purchasing an additional 119,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.54. The stock had a trading volume of 619,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,113. The firm has a market cap of $92.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. American Tower has a 52 week low of $136.03 and a 52 week high of $214.52.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 45.06%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

