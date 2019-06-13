Analysts Expect Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.50 Million

Analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) will post $61.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hudson Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.99 million. Hudson Technologies posted sales of $58.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will report full-year sales of $181.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $180.51 million to $181.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $209.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hudson Technologies.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. Hudson Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 34.35%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HDSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Hudson Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,828,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,597,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 190,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 37,116 shares during the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.34. 305,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,527. The stock has a market cap of $60.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Hudson Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing services.

