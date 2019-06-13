Analysts Expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) will report earnings per share of ($1.88) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.09) and the lowest is ($4.07). Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of ($1.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 86.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($6.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.40) to ($4.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($5.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.95) to ($2.91). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.32) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BHVN shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $46.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.18.

In other news, Director Declan Doogan sold 5,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $287,134.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 373,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,064,171.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 144,176 shares of company stock worth $8,169,721 in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,858,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,149,000 after buying an additional 465,745 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 555.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,719,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,569,000 after buying an additional 2,304,438 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 921,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,078,000 after buying an additional 227,432 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC now owns 855,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,651,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 592,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,511,000 after buying an additional 22,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

BHVN stock opened at $62.54 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.72.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

