Analysts Anticipate Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.05. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.43 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $515.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.17 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 31.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on VSTO shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $72,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 112.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,776. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $465.29 million, a PE ratio of 58.14 and a beta of 0.20.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

