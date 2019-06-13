Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 348,837 Shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 241.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 348,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $26,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 623,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $832,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $787,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 256,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 37,152 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BERY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.40.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $49.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Berry Global Group Inc has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $59.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

