Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.38

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 588692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Leerink Swann downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Svb Leerink downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.18 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 32.14%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Pradeep Bhadauria bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew S. Boyer bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $179,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $387,300. 26.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

