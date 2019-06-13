Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Raised by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.9% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in Amgen by 710.5% in the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Amgen by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 37,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Amgen by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 107,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,918,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 140,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $175.60 on Thursday. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $106.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.11. Amgen had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 71.02%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $351,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,652,117.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,180 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.35.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/amgen-inc-nasdaqamgn-position-raised-by-harrington-investments-inc.html.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.