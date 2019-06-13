AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,095,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 353,687 shares during the period. AMETEK makes up about 1.3% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $173,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $134,370,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in AMETEK by 6,587.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,702,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AMETEK by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,147,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,081,000 after purchasing an additional 823,704 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $49,936,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,274,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,916,000 after purchasing an additional 372,219 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other AMETEK news, insider David A. Zapico sold 58,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $5,073,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,297,815.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $136,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,056,846 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
NYSE AME traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.76. 23,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,636. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.14 and a fifty-two week high of $88.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.
AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 17.02%.
About AMETEK
AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.
