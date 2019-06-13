AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,095,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 353,687 shares during the period. AMETEK makes up about 1.3% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $173,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $134,370,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in AMETEK by 6,587.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,702,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AMETEK by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,147,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,081,000 after purchasing an additional 823,704 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $49,936,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,274,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,916,000 after purchasing an additional 372,219 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other AMETEK news, insider David A. Zapico sold 58,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $5,073,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,297,815.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $136,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,056,846 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AME. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AMETEK from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AMETEK to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

NYSE AME traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.76. 23,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,636. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.14 and a fifty-two week high of $88.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/ametek-inc-nyseame-shares-sold-by-westfield-capital-management-co-lp.html.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.