Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Position Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 304,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,554 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $37,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Timpani Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 20,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,237 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Amedisys by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Amedisys by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,326,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $415,640,000 after purchasing an additional 415,060 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Amedisys by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Amedisys by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 597 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Amedisys news, Director Bruce D. Perkins bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.84 per share, for a total transaction of $279,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,321.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Rideout sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $144,398.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,988.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,165 shares of company stock valued at $4,990,556. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $118.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Amedisys Inc has a 1-year low of $80.13 and a 1-year high of $140.91.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $467.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.83 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amedisys Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Amedisys from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Amedisys from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.89.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

