Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Director Jeffrey A. Rideout Sells 1,263 Shares

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Director Jeffrey A. Rideout sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $144,398.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,988.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $118.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40. Amedisys Inc has a 52-week low of $80.13 and a 52-week high of $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $467.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.83 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys Inc will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,020,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $587,979,000 after buying an additional 28,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Amedisys by 14.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,326,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $415,640,000 after buying an additional 415,060 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 802,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,940,000 after buying an additional 192,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $68,342,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Amedisys by 22.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 468,485 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,745,000 after buying an additional 87,399 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Amedisys to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.89.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

