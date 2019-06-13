Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 77,467,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,377,586,000 after buying an additional 1,324,658 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $55.15 on Thursday. Southern Co has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $55.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

In other news, CEO William P. Bowers sold 233,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $11,975,035.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,167,533.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $5,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,760,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 708,324 shares of company stock valued at $37,841,279 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Southern and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

