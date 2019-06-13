Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,317 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,490,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,167,000 after buying an additional 1,772,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,721,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,423,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,960,000 after buying an additional 1,187,163 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 271.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,317,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,747,000 after buying an additional 962,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,287,000 after acquiring an additional 908,040 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWK. Longbow Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.94.

SWK stock opened at $140.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.41 and a 52 week high of $155.22.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

In other news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total transaction of $136,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,470.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Loree sold 56,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $8,229,292.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,896,269.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,816 shares of company stock valued at $17,122,550. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,317 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/altavista-wealth-management-inc-buys-2317-shares-of-stanley-black-decker-inc-nyseswk.html.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.