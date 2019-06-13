Alphasimplex Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,466 ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,453,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ONE Gas by 373.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 336,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,978,000 after purchasing an additional 265,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,267,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,875,000 after purchasing an additional 152,104 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in ONE Gas by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 188,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,017,000 after purchasing an additional 138,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,715,000 after purchasing an additional 117,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OGS opened at $90.55 on Thursday. ONE Gas Inc has a 52-week low of $69.20 and a 52-week high of $91.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.35.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

