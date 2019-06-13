Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 17.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 354,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,520 shares during the period. Allergan makes up approximately 0.7% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $51,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allergan by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Allergan by 2,162.5% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allergan alerts:

AGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Allergan from $217.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Allergan in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Allergan in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Allergan from $161.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.30.

AGN stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.09. The company had a trading volume of 38,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,101. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. Allergan plc has a 12-month low of $120.68 and a 12-month high of $197.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 45.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Allergan’s payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/allergan-plc-nyseagn-shares-bought-by-jacobs-levy-equity-management-inc.html.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.