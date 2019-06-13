Ajo LP Decreases Position in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

Ajo LP reduced its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 757.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAT stock opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.37. American Assets Trust, Inc has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $85.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.06 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 53.59%.

AAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

