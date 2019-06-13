Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Holdings Raised by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,589,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,105,298,000 after buying an additional 238,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,129,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,741,528,000 after buying an additional 317,875 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,943,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,054,000 after buying an additional 23,089 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,284,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,672,000 after purchasing an additional 196,923 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,262,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,480 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

NYSE APD traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.87. 7,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,594. The company has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.44 and a 1 year high of $224.61.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 18.90%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.28%.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $614,819.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

