Aeron Trading Up 11% Over Last Week (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $10.08 million and $4.53 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00006323 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC, Tidex and Radar Relay. Over the last week, Aeron has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00428794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.00 or 0.02586039 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001549 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000407 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00164227 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00014982 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron launched on August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,530,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Kucoin, IDEX, IDAX, Tidex, Binance, Radar Relay, Bit-Z, Gate.io, HitBTC, Mercatox and Kuna. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

