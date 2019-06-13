Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARP Americas LP increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 84.1% during the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 7,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 551,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,925,000 after acquiring an additional 20,160 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Vertical Research downgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $58.00 target price on Sonoco Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

In other news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $50,547.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP R. Howard Coker sold 6,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $401,618.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,108 shares in the company, valued at $13,323,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,381 shares of company stock worth $758,537. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SON opened at $65.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36. Sonoco Products Co has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $66.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

