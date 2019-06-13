Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.12 Million Position in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT)

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 30.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,111 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHT. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Red Hat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Red Hat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Hat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Red Hat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Red Hat by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Hat alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Red Hat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.33.

Shares of RHT opened at $185.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 66.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.49. Red Hat Inc has a twelve month low of $115.31 and a twelve month high of $186.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The open-source software company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.64 million. Red Hat had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 35.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Red Hat Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.12 Million Position in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/advisor-group-inc-has-1-12-million-position-in-red-hat-inc-nyserht.html.

Red Hat Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Hat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Hat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.