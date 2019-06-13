Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

ACHN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHN opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $391.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.34.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). As a group, research analysts expect that Achillion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 13,749,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,862,000 after buying an additional 153,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,101,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after buying an additional 175,818 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,553,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,358,000 after buying an additional 110,851 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,122,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,083,000 after buying an additional 1,733,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC boosted its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 6,929,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,512,000 after buying an additional 1,738,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

