Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
ACHN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACHN opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $391.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.34.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 13,749,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,862,000 after buying an additional 153,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,101,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after buying an additional 175,818 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,553,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,358,000 after buying an additional 110,851 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,122,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,083,000 after buying an additional 1,733,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC boosted its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 6,929,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,512,000 after buying an additional 1,738,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.
Achillion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.
Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.