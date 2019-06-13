Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4,072.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 53,259,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,064,818,000 after acquiring an additional 770,904 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 45,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 16,634 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 280,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,597,000 after acquiring an additional 22,452 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 22,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $184.59 on Thursday. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $132.63 and a 52-week high of $186.68. The company has a market capitalization of $123.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a $1.46 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.32%.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.80, for a total value of $527,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,173,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $411,969.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,898,217.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,919 shares of company stock valued at $11,695,852. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Accenture to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.11.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

