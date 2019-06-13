Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $501,000 in America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) Stock

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 73,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATAX. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 61,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 17,032 shares during the period. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATAX opened at $7.13 on Thursday. America First Multifamily Investors LP has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.33.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 49.50% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. America First Multifamily Investors has an average rating of “Hold”.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

