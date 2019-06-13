Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $851.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to announce $851.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $859.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $844.65 million. Abercrombie & Fitch posted sales of $842.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year sales of $3.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $733.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANF shares. ValuEngine raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,945,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth about $25,718,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 144,275.4% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 880,690 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,140,000 after buying an additional 880,080 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 25.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,891,121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,246,000 after buying an additional 594,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000.

Shares of ANF traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.53. The stock had a trading volume of 123,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,576. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio is 69.57%.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.