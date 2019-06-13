Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AAN. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Sunday, February 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens set a $57.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.13.
Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $60.15 on Tuesday. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $60.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
In other Aaron’s news, CEO Ryan K. Woodley sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $697,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,978.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert P. Sinclair, Jr. sold 27,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $1,416,378.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,024.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,494,952. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. SEI Investments Co increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,527,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,329,000 after purchasing an additional 220,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.
Aaron’s Company Profile
Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.
Featured Article: Roth IRA
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.