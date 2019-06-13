Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AAN. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Sunday, February 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens set a $57.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $60.15 on Tuesday. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $60.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aaron’s news, CEO Ryan K. Woodley sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $697,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,978.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert P. Sinclair, Jr. sold 27,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $1,416,378.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,024.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,494,952. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. SEI Investments Co increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,527,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,329,000 after purchasing an additional 220,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

