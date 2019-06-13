888 Holdings Public (LON:888) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

888 Holdings Public (LON:888)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded shares of 888 Holdings Public to an “add” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

LON 888 opened at GBX 158 ($2.06) on Thursday. 888 Holdings Public has a 52 week low of GBX 126.70 ($1.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 297.20 ($3.88). The company has a market cap of $580.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12.

In other 888 Holdings Public news, insider Itai Frieberger sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.99), for a total transaction of £3,040,000 ($3,972,298.45).

888 Holdings Public Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

