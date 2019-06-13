607 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Purchased by TCG Advisors LP

TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 607 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 31.0% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 31.0% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 15,372 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth about $4,803,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 22.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,888 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $36,349,000 after purchasing an additional 124,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Hill Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

First Solar stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.56. 42,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,673. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.32 million. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 33,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,002,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,150,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $490,336.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,643,036.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,386 shares of company stock worth $7,028,591. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Argus raised their price objective on First Solar to $66.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

