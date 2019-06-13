525 Shares in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBB. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 35,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $103.41 on Thursday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $89.01 and a 52-week high of $122.97.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

