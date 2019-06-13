$518.85 Million in Sales Expected for Stepan (NYSE:SCL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will report $518.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $514.80 million and the highest is $522.90 million. Stepan posted sales of $519.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $489.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Stepan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $92.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Stepan has a 12 month low of $69.17 and a 12 month high of $95.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.64 per share, with a total value of $25,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $164,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $108,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,101.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $105,830 and have sold 7,332 shares valued at $666,319. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 10.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

