$443.16 Million in Sales Expected for Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) to announce $443.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $434.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $451.53 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $416.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.50 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

RRR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

RRR opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 2.26. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 30.53%.

In related news, insider Joseph J. Hasson sold 12,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $299,586.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,586.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 29,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 533,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after buying an additional 79,099 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 74,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,572,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,488,000 after purchasing an additional 629,672 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

