318,000 Shares in Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) Acquired by Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 318,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000. Qudian accounts for 0.1% of Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QD. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Qudian in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qudian during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Qudian during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Qudian during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Qudian during the first quarter valued at $68,000. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QD opened at $7.75 on Thursday. Qudian Inc – has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Qudian had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qudian Inc – will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Qudian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qudian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Qudian in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qudian in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qudian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qudian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.85.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

