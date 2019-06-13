2,525 Shares in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the first quarter worth $1,304,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 55.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 27,780 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 52.0% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 57,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the fourth quarter worth $590,000.

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust stock opened at $87.79 on Thursday. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 12-month low of $83.54 and a 12-month high of $89.13.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

