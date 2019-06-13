22,560 Shares in Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) Acquired by Ajo LP

Ajo LP bought a new position in shares of Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,560 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HNGR. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hanger by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,103 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanger during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hanger by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,235,040 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,040 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanger during the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanger by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,242 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 50,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanger alerts:

OTCMKTS HNGR opened at $19.10 on Thursday. Hanger Inc has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $236.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.40 million.

In related news, insider Vinit K. Asar acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $51,246.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HNGR. TheStreet raised Hanger from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “22,560 Shares in Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) Acquired by Ajo LP” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/22560-shares-in-hanger-inc-otcmktshngr-acquired-by-ajo-lp.html.

Hanger Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.