$2.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to post sales of $2.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 billion. Amphenol posted sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year sales of $8.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.07 billion to $8.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.54 billion to $8.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amphenol from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 target price on Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.46. 1,060,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,902. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $74.95 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 430,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $42,767,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,892,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 24,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $2,460,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,762,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 834,505 shares of company stock worth $83,149,103. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,896,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,394,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534,967 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Amphenol by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 31,413,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,953,509,000 after acquiring an additional 95,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,446,541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,119,851,000 after acquiring an additional 218,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Amphenol by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,906,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $964,693,000 after acquiring an additional 79,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Amphenol by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,406,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $681,119,000 after acquiring an additional 92,916 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

