$143.63 Million in Sales Expected for CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) will post sales of $143.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $141.80 million to $146.67 million. CoreSite Realty posted sales of $136.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year sales of $585.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $581.40 million to $589.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $655.40 million, with estimates ranging from $635.33 million to $672.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $138.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COR. ValuEngine raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.91.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $115.44 on Thursday. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $82.64 and a 1 year high of $120.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total value of $36,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,268.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total transaction of $29,790.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,486 shares of company stock worth $2,010,350. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,337,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,187,000 after acquiring an additional 204,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,883,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,762,000 after acquiring an additional 133,124 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 21.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,519,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,588,000 after acquiring an additional 264,542 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 14.0% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 1,082,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,893,000 after acquiring an additional 133,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 12.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,078,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,432,000 after acquiring an additional 119,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

