1,409 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Purchased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock opened at $60.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.22 and a twelve month high of $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.26%.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $37,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $3,065,285.43. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 464,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,139,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,330 shares of company stock valued at $10,384,926 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PEG. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $54.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.56 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $59.40 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.91.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

