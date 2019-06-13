$133.98 Million in Sales Expected for Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) to post sales of $133.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $139.72 million and the lowest is $130.00 million. Black Stone Minerals posted sales of $109.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year sales of $500.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $467.00 million to $531.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $554.73 million, with estimates ranging from $516.00 million to $602.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.23). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $83.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.96 million.

BSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $22.00 price target on Black Stone Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

In related news, Director D Mark Dewalch purchased 5,350 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $87,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,031.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 18,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $328,606.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 266,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,947.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,347 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 15.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $15.76 on Thursday. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.07%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

