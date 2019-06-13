13,238 Shares in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Purchased by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VFC. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 202.4% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 39,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the first quarter worth about $230,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 93,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,129,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,962,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,943,000 after buying an additional 191,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 130.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter.

In other VF news, VP Scott H. Baxter sold 51,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $4,373,501.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201,972 shares in the company, valued at $17,016,141. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE VFC traded up $1.74 on Thursday, reaching $86.51. 453,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,162. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $67.18 and a 12 month high of $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of VF from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

