129,371 Shares in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) Acquired by Maso Capital Partners Ltd

Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 129,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000. Takeda Pharmaceutical makes up about 1.8% of Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Searle & CO. bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,044,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 74,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of NYSE TAK traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.33. 10,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,284,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $21.95.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/129371-shares-in-takeda-pharmaceutical-co-ltd-nysetak-acquired-by-maso-capital-partners-ltd.html.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.