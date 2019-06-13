$1.06 EPS Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. AutoNation reported earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.06 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.01.

NYSE AN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,332. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Jackson sold 37,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,555,770.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 204,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,586,844.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,693 shares of company stock worth $1,906,693 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

