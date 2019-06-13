$0.47 EPS Expected for Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.53. Gentherm reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $257.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.39 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TheStreet raised Gentherm from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Longbow Research set a $32.00 target price on Gentherm and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.22.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $39.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.32. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.42.

In related news, VP Kenneth John Phillips sold 11,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $468,855.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,049.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 10,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $396,821.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,452 shares of company stock worth $1,252,497. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. SEI Investments Co lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 4,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after buying an additional 55,934 shares during the period.

Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

