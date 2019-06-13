$0.45 EPS Expected for Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Wageworks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.51. Wageworks posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Wageworks will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wageworks.

Wageworks (NYSE:WAGE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter. Wageworks had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 5.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WAGE shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Wageworks to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wageworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Wageworks from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Wageworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wageworks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,928,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,008,000 after acquiring an additional 209,496 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Wageworks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,213,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,270,000 after purchasing an additional 98,990 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wageworks by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,364,000 after purchasing an additional 48,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Wageworks by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,594,000 after purchasing an additional 463,700 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Wageworks by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 997,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,680,000 after purchasing an additional 241,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

WAGE traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.82. The stock had a trading volume of 142,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,634. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Wageworks has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $56.80.

Wageworks Company Profile

WageWorks, Inc is a leader in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). WageWorks is solely dedicated to administering CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, COBRA, and other employee benefits.

