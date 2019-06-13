$0.13 EPS Expected for InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for InterDigital Wireless’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.11. InterDigital Wireless posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover InterDigital Wireless.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $68.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.19 million. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IDCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. B. Riley set a $90.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $64.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.10. InterDigital Wireless has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $85.85.

In related news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $44,091.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,323.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Fort L.P. boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 80,229 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at $42,421,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

