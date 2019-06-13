$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) to announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.04. Yelp posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 71.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Yelp had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $235.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

YELP has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Yelp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 target price on shares of Yelp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

YELP stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.37. 233,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,526. Yelp has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Yelp by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Yelp by 271.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Yelp in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Yelp by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,329 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Yelp in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

