$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for JD.Com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. JD.Com reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.Com will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JD.Com.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $121.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

JD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $38.00 price target on shares of JD.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CICC Research upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.66 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Shares of JD traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,526,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,024,139. JD.Com has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -918.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in JD.Com during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in JD.Com by 2,305.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in JD.Com in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in JD.Com by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in JD.Com by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

