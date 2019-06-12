Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Zillow Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.80.

Zillow Group stock opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.73. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $65.42.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.09 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 42.0% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 274.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

